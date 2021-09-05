Notes on Adam Cole and Alexa Bliss

– While speaking on his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T spoke about Adam Cole joining AEW and suggested that Cole signing with them is a no-brainer. He said: “I know, like I said, as far as having the guy on my team, Adam Cole is going to be one of those guys that I really want to keep on my team. There again, will he be a huge asset somewhere else? Of course. Will he be happy working alongside his [girlfriend]? Come on, that’s a no-brainer to be able to go home together at the same time when you get off work, to be able to spend time together rather than have two totally different schedules in one company and the other, that right there can be taxing in itself. So that’s a lot of things Adam Cole has got to think about as far as his future goes but I’m sure he will make the right decision.”

– WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the creepiest moments in the career of former five-time women’s champion, Alexa Bliss. Check it out below.