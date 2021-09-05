Next Round Of AEW Unrivaled Action Figures Includes Brodie Lee, CM Punk, more

Ahead of tonight’s ALL OUT pay per view AEW hosted a fan fest today in Chicago, which saw the announcement of several new AEW Unrivaled action figures.

Jeremy Padawer of Jazwares tweeted out photos of the Series 3, Series 4, and Series 8 figures of everyone’s favorite AEW talents. This includes Brodie Lee, CM Punk, “Bloody” Britt Baker, Jade Cargill, Evil Uno, Chris Jericho, Chuck Taylor, and many more. Check it out below.