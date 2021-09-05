Kevin Dunn sells $1.2 million-worth of WWE stocks

In documents filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission it was revealed that Kevin Dunn, WWE’s Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution, sold 23,500 WWE stocks on September 2.

At $52.35 each, Dunn walked away with a cool $1,230,225. Dunn is still in possession of 59,298 WWE Class A Common stock which at Friday’s closing are worth just over $3 million.

WWE executives are regularly given additional stocks as part of their performance and bonuses.