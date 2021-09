JON MOXLEY IS THE NEW GCW WORLD CHAMPION

G-Raver comes out and sets the druids on Cardona, after he clears them out

One Remains and it’s Jon Moxley, who destroys Matt Cardona

Jon Moxley turned up as Matt Cardona’s mystery opponent and won the GCW title! Awesome. 🎥 @luchaoutsiders pic.twitter.com/F88EW7pati — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) September 5, 2021

—-

OCTOBER 9th Jon Moxley vs. Nick Gage In a Deathmatch for the GCW World Championship!