FITE TV carrying All Out 2021 in the United States as well

Fans in the United States will, for the first time, be able to order their AEW pay-per-view All Out via FITE TV as well.

Ever since their first pay-per-view, the shows have been exclusively streaming online through B/R Live, another WarnerMedia outlet. B/R Live shut down its service weeks ago and everything now moved to Bleacher Report.

Unfortunately for Bleacher Report, the service is not well regarded by users but thankfully, the company is also offering its show through the more reputable service FITE.TV.

FITE.TV carries all AEW shows internationally – except for India and Israel – for a price of $19.99 but in the United States it will have the same price of $49.99 as Bleacher Report and traditional pay-per-view.