CM Punk Teases His Wrestling Gear For AEW All Out

CM Punk will wrestle his first match in seven years when he takes on Darby Allin at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view event.

Punk took to his Instagram stories to tease what type of wrestling gear he would wear for the match.

Some of it included his yellow and black gear from SummerSlam 2009, his Halloween gear from 2011, and his purple and grey WrestleMania 29 gear.