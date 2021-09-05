Cena Says Conor McGregor Would be a Good Fit for WWE

In an appearance on That Scene with Dan Patrick, John Cena spoke about a wide range of topics including how he thinks Conor McGregor would do in WWE.

According to the former WWE Champion, McGregor would fit well.

“He’d be fantastic,” Cena said. “He is what we do. What he does is a little less predictable. Our surprises are getting people to show up at random, and trying to weave the choose-your-own-adventure to a different alley. His surprises are getting a few teeth knocked out or getting an operation. Not to say that doesn’t happen with us, mistakes happen with us. But in his profession, its not a mistake. It’s a certainty.”

“I hope, because I want to see it,” Cena said. “At my core, I’m a fan and he’s interesting. He has a gravity about him. I want to see him perform.”