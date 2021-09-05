AEW All Out 2021 Coverage

The Buy In

Excalibur and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Hoffman Estates, Illinois. They run down the card for the show, and the video package for the feud between Chris Jericho and MJF is shown.

—



Ten-Man Tag Team Match: Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta and Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus, and Jungle Boy) (w/Marko Stunt) vs. The Hardy Family Office (Matt Hardy, Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen), and The Hybrid2 (Angelico and Jack Evans)) (w/The Blade)

Taylor and Hardy start the match. Hardy kicks Taylor in the midsection and backs him into the corner. Yuta tags in, but Hardy delivers a knee strike and sends Yuta to the corner. Hardy wants Cassidy, and he tags in. Luchasaurus tags in, though, and Hardy backs away and tags in Evans. Luchasaurus shoves Evans to the mat, and follows with a power slam as Evans runs the ropes. Luchasaurus delivers a wheelbarrow German suplex and tags in Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy drops an elbow and goes for the cover, but Evans kicks out. Jungle Boy delivers a few chops and drops Evans with an arm-drag and a dropkick. Yuta and Kassidy tag in and Private Party double-team Yuta as Quen tags in. Quen goes for the cover, but Yuta kicks out, and Angelico tags in. Yuta and Angelico exchange wrist-locks, but Evans comes in, followed by everyone else, and they all apply different submissions on each other, before Luchasaurus breaks it all up. Luchasaurus chops Evans and tosses Angelico across the ring. Luchasaurus drops Kassidy and and tosses him and Quen across the ring. Luchasaurus delivers a knee strike to Evans and Hardy gets in the ring.

Private Party sneak behind Luchasaurus, and Hardy chops his knee. They send Luchasaurus into the ring post and to the floor. Cassidy delivers his devastating kicks to Private Party and Hardy, and then sends Hardy to the floor. Private Party double-team Cassidy and send him to the floor. They send Taylor to the corner, but Taylor comes back and suplexes Quen into Kassidy in the corner. Taylor drops TH2 with a Flat-liner/DDT combination, and then Taylor dives to the floor. Yuta splashes onto Angelico and goes for the cover, but Evans breaks it up. TH2 double-team Yuta and Angelico goes for the cover, but Taylor breaks it up. Taylor gets sent to the floor and Private Party drop Yuta with Gin and Juice. Angelico goes for the cover, but Cassidy breaks it up. Cassidy drops Angelico with a hurricanrana, and then he sends Private Party to the floor. Hardy delivers a kick to Cassidy and drops him with the Twist of Fate. Taylor sends Hardy to the floor, and Yuta and Taylor take out Private Party with dives. Jungle Boy takes out Private Party, and delivers a Brain Buster to Kassidy. Jungle Boy delivers shots to TH2, and Angelico picks Evans up.

Luchasaurus picks Jungle Boy up, and they exchange shots from their partners’ shoulders. They drop TH2, and then Jungle Boy counters a dive by Kassidy, and then The Blade runs out and delivers a cheap shot. Marko Stunt gets on Luchasaurus’ shoulders and takes out The Blade with a dive, and then Jungle Boy locks Angelico in the Snare Trap and he taps out.

Winners: Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, and Jurassic Express

-After the match, The Hardy Family Office attack Best Friends. The Butcher makes his return and The HFO all turn their attention on Cassidy and Hardy tries to cut Cassidy’s hair. Jurassic Express run back out with the Varsity Blonds, 10, John Silver, and Dante Martin to make the save. All of the faces share a hug in the ring as The HFO back up the ramp.



—

Dan Lambert is back with Andrei Arlovski, Junior Dos Santos, Belal Muhammad, and Jorge Masvidal, as well as the Men of the Year, Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. Lambert says they are here for less talk and more action, and Scorpio Sky says they are going to enter the danger zone with American Top Team. Lambert says they all have what they want, and all they need is his instruction and who to attack and when to attack.

—

Excalibur and Schiavone run down the card again, and then the video package for the match between CM Punk and Darby Allin airs. Afterward, Jim Ross joins the commentary team as The Buy In comes to a close.

—

All Out



AEW TNT Championship Match: Miro (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

Miro and Kingston lock up, and neither man gets an advantage. Miro goes to the floor to regroup, and gets met with chops from Kingston as he gets back in the ring. Kingston delivers quick chops in the corner, but Miro fights out. Kingston delivers an exploder suplex right away, and Miro goes to the floor. Kingston follows, but Miro delivers a shot to drop Kingston. Miro follows with a kick and throws Kingston into the barricade. Miro delivers another kick, but Kingston comes back and gets to the apron. Kingston comes off the apron, but Miro counters with a power slam on the floor. Miro slams Kingston into the ring posts and drops him on the floor. Miro tosses Kingston into the ring and goes for the cover, but Kingston kicks out. Miro bites Kingston’s hand, but Kingston comes back with chops to Miro’s legs. Miro kicks Kingston in the back and chokes him over the middle rope. Miro delivers another strike, but Kingston fires up and slaps Miro across the face and follows with body shots. Miro drops Kingston with one strike and drops a few elbows. Miro goes for the cover, but Kingston kicks out. Miro applies a sleeper hold, but Kingston fights back with body shots and chops. Kingston goes for a side suplex, but Miro counters with a dropkick. Miro sends Kingston to the corner and follows with a splash.

Kingston fights back with chops, and follows with an enzuigiri. Kingston sends Miro to the floor and goes for a dive, but Miro counters with a right hand. Miro gets back in the ring, but Kingston drops him with a side suplex. Miro gets back to his feet and they exchange shots. Kingston delivers more chops and drops Miro with another side suplex. Kingston delivers a third side suplex and goes for the cover, but Miro kicks out. Kingston goes for the spinning back fist, but Miro drops down and rolls to the floor. Kingston sends Miro into the barricade with a dive through the ropes and gets him back into the ring. Kingston delivers a kick and drops him with a fisherman’s suplex. Kingston goes for the cover, but Miro kicks out. Kingston charges Miro in the corner, but Miro dodges and delivers shots to Kingston’s back. Miro suplexes Kingston, and the turnbuckle pad comes off. Kingston fires back up, but Miro delivers a thrust kick. Miro stomps on Kingston and locks in Game Over. Kingston makes it to the ropes, and comes back with the spinning back fist. Kingston delivers the DDT, but the referee was messing with the turnbuckle pad and only makes a two count.

Kingston sets up for the pile-driver, but delivers knee strikes instead. Kingston goes to slam Miro into the exposed turnbuckle, but the referee stops him. Miro delivers a low blow and follows with a jumping kick to the face for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TNT Champion: Miro

—



