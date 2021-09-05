9/3/21 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Friday Night Smackdown on FOX did an overnight rating of 2,147,000 viewers and with no NFL pre-season affecting the number, this should be up once final number is published on Tuesday. Last week’s Smackdown did 2,250,000 viewers, the highest since July 16.

The first hour started with 2,141,000 viewers and then increased to 2,153,000 viewers for the second hour. The show did a 0.6 in the 18-49 demo and came in first, doubling everything else on network television for the night. (Ratings credit: SpoilerTV.com)