Police report on Daffney’s Death

As previously reported, Daffney tragically passed away this week. She had posted a video on Instagram Live that concerned many people in the wrestling world, but no one got to her house in time.

TMZ has more details on her passing after the release of the police report on the matter.

On Thursday, police went to her home in Norcross, Georgia for a welfare check. They met her mother Jean there, and knocked at the door. After no one answered, the police left without trying to get inside. They came back a few hours later and saw Daffney’s car parked nearby. A maintenance man gave them a key, but it didn’t unlock the deadbolt. This resulted in the fire department getting called and the door was broken down. Police entered and found Daffney’s body and a gun nearby.

The medical examiner has yet to rule on the official cause of death, but according to the police report, it was due to a gunshot wound in the chest.

If you are having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Those in the UK can get help by calling the Samaritans helpline on 116 123. Those in Australia can call Lifeline Australia at 13 11 14.