Jake Atlas Says WWE Saved His Life with Help with Mental Illness

In light of the tragic passing of Daffney this week, people are once again taking a look at mental health in wrestling, with WWE reportedly sending a memo to talent stating mental health services were available.

In a post on Twitter, recently released NXT wrestler Jake Atlas noted that he took advantage of those services and WWE likely saved his life by providing them.

He wrote: “I certainly don’t want to make this about me but this is important to speak up about. WWE paid for 6 months of my therapy & quite literally saved my life. Not everything is what it seems. People who are truly suffering from mental illness learn how to to hide it well. Reach out.”