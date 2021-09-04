Is Demon Balor coming back for Extreme Rules?

After Roman Reigns successfully defended his Universal title on Smackdown last night against Finn Balor, there was a little tease of what’s possibly coming next.

Reigns beat Balor after the former NXT champion passed out in the guillotine choke, with Reigns extending his run with the Universal title to the 367th day. But when Reigns started walking to the back, a sound of a heartbeat took over the arena speakers and the lights turned red for a bit.

The belief is that Reigns will defend his title against Balor again at Extreme Rules but this time, it will be Demon Balor who takes center stage. Last year, Balor discussed how the Demon character was more of a problem rather than a plus as it kinda showed that he couldn’t win a big one if he didn’t snap in that character.

Balor hasn’t used that gimmick since mid-2019.