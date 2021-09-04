Gable Steveson Reportedly Signs With WWE

Earlier today NCAA champion and Olympic gold medal winner Gable Steveson took to Twitter stating that he had officially signed a contract with a major company, but did not with who. His official statement reads, “Just put the pen to paper.”

According to the Wrestling Observer Steveson has signed with WWE, with the report mentioning that he met with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon at last month’s SummerSlam pay per view. Steveson did not end up taking a meeting with UFC President Dana White despite teasing he would online.

It is not known if Steveson will finish at the University of Minnesota where he was a two-time All-American and a winner of two Big Ten Conference titles.