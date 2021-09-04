CM Punk reveals some very interesting advice from Eddie Guerrero

CM Punk has revealed some very interesting advice that Eddie Guerrero taught him and how he hoped to use it ahead of his AEW debut.

Punk was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions and recalled his big return and the moments that led up to him walking out of the curtain for the first time in years.

As he’s said in many other interviews, CM Punk didn’t know what he was going to say during his first promo, but he kept in mind some advice from The Late and Great Eddie Guerrero that may have helped.

He explained:

“Eddie Guerrero taught me a long time ago, before the show starts, when they dim the lights, go out there and listen. Go out there, you have to be on the other side of the curtain and you listen, and when they dim the lights, the crowd will pop. And based on that pop, you’ll be able to hear, ‘Oh it’s 80% kids’. I hear it’s predominantly guys, you hear a lot of ladies’ voices, the screams are higher pitched. And then you can formulate what you’re going to do based on that. If it was kids, I could get away with doing more goofy s**t, if it’s guys, we’re gonna have a f**king banger, it’s gonna be more sports-oriented. That’s just one of the things that I was taught.”

“I didn’t hear s**t, because the instant my music hit, I heard the first riff, and then I heard a jet engine. It was on top of me. People have asked me what it feels like, and the only thing I can tell them is there’s an elevated train here in Chicago, the ‘L’, go and stand underneath it as a double train goes by. That’s what it felt like. It was loud but I’ve heard loud pops before. This one, it’s like you felt it. I didn’t just hear it. It felt it, it was on top of me