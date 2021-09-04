CM Punk Hopes to Tag Team with Daniel Bryan against the Young Bucks

AEW superstar CM Punk was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast to hype up Sunday’s ALL OUT pay per view and discuss all things pro wrestling. Highlights from the interview, which include Punk once again hinting at a Daniel Bryan arrival in AEW, can be found below.

Says he really does want to wrestle everybody in the promotion while making it known that he is on the fence about the AEW ranking system:

“It’s a lame answer but it’s everybody. It really is. I think the way AEW’s structured, CM Punk couldn’t come in and immediately start wrestling Kenny Omega. They have wins and loss records. I’m on the fence about it. I get it, but it’s hard to maintain simply because they have the YouTube shows I think, which I think the majority of the records, their matches and stuff (come from). It kind of reminds me of Goldberg in WCW where one Nitro he’d be 10-0, and then on the next Nitro he’d be like 25-0. And I’d be like ‘wait a second, this guy wrestled twice a day for a week? What is going on?”

Says he would love to team with Daniel Bryan to face the Young Bucks:

“But yeah I want to wrestle Jon, I’ve never wrestled Jon Moxley. I want to wrestle the Young Bucks, but I’ve got to find the right tag partner for that. I mean if we’re fantasy booking, when does this come out? Saturday? Okay. I don’t think it’s necessarily giving away spoilers. It’s just me putting my booker hat on. Of all the possibilities, I’d do CM Punk and the American Dragon vs. The Young Bucks. It’s so obvious, that’s what you do.”