Becky Lynch leads the line for the upcoming WWE UK tour

Smackdown Women’s champion Becky Lynch will be leading the upcoming UK tour later this month and will be the headlining most of the shows along with Bianca Belair.

Lynch and Belair will be joined by Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Jinder Mahal, Rey and Dominik Mysterio, Rick Boogs, Apollo Crews, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Chad Gable, Otis, Baron Corbin, and The Street Profits.

The full list of Superstars was announced by the WWE UK Twitter account. It’s interesting that only two women will be making the trip while Universal champion Roman Reigns and Smackdown Tag Team champions The Usos will remain stateside touring with the Raw brand.

WWE will be holding four live events from September 19 to 22 visiting Newcastle, London, Cardiff, and Glasgow. All shows are nearly sold out.

This is the first UK tour since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.