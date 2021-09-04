Adam Cole Had a “Non-Negotiable” Stip Entering his WWE Contract Negotiations

Adam Cole is now a free agent, and though Britt Baker has offered an update on his dental health, there is still lots of speculation surrounding Cole’s next move. However, Fightful Select has details on an interesting topic of discussion between Cole and WWE prior to his contract coming up back in July.

According to Fightful, sources in WWE stated that Cole made it clear “well ahead” of his contract expiring that he was not willing to give up his Twitch account as others had been asked to do.

Fightful notes that the source claimed the matter was considered “non-negotiable” for Cole.

Additionally, higher-ups in WWE reportedly weren’t excited to talk to him about it because they “didn’t have much leverage” in the situation, which was even before they knew his contract would be up.