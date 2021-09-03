Torrie Wilson on Daffney: “I honor you with my whole heart”

WWE hall of famer Torrie Wilson posted the following on her Facebook page:

I want to honor this beautiful soul who has left this earth much too soon. @screamqueendaff

.

Shannon & I entered WCW in the same year as wide eyed kids and when I think of her my heart feels happy. That’s how you know when someone has a sweet soul.

.

When I close my eyes & picture her I feel her vibrant lively energy & see her beautiful huge SMILE. How special to be able to share that with the world..even if for a short time.❤️

.

You can look at this picture & feel her vibrance! A vibrance that is surely lighting up the pearly gates, soaring high & marveling at what’s on the other side.

.

Shannon. (Daffney) – I honor you with my whole heart. Thank you for crossing my path in this crazy thing called life & I will surely see you on the other side. Fly high, scream louder, rest in peace.

.

Sending so much love to your family & all those who were lucky enough to cross paths with you too. ❤️🙏🏽

.

#rip #thebiggestlightsleavetoosoon #shannonunger #wcwtribe