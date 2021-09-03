Speculation on WWE teaser at the end of tonight’s Smackdown

WWE may have teased the return of The Demon after tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX main event.

Tonight’s SmackDown main event from Jacksonville saw Roman Reigns retain the WWE Universal Title over Finn Balor. Balor was attacked by SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos before the match, but he ended up giving Reigns a good run for his money.

After the match, Reigns made his exit from the ring with Paul Heyman raising the WWE Universal Title right behind him. Reigns’ music was briefly interrupted by a red light and the sound of a heart beat going out over the arena. Reigns was caught off-guard by the interruption, but it quickly stopped and he kept walking as SmackDown went off the air.

The post-match moment led to fans speculating that we may see Balor bring back The Demon for a match with Reigns at WWE Extreme Rules on September 26. It was also speculated that this could be a tease for Brock Lesnar, or perhaps “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, who was released from WWE in July and is rumored to be signing with AEW soon.

It seems more likely that this was a teaser for the return of The Demon, which seems to be the general feeling among fans on social media. We have not seen Balor’s alter-ego since WWE Super ShowDown 2019 from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, when The Demon defeated Andrade to retain the WWE Intercontinental Title.

As noted, Lesnar will return to WWE TV during next Friday’s Super SmackDown episode from Madison Square Garden. It’s believed that his program with Reigns and Heyman will continue then. You can click here for the current loaded line-up for Super SmackDown.

Stay tuned for more. Below are a few shots of tonight’s post-match teaser, and the main event: