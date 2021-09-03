LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package to hype tonight’s main event. We’re live from the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida as fireworks go off inside the arena. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves, who is replacing Pat McAfee, who is out recovering from COVID-19. Cole says McAfee will be back next week for Super SmackDown from Madison Square Garden.

Championship Contender’s Match: SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Street Profits

We go right to the ring for a non-title Championship Contender’s Match as SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos come to the ring – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. We see WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman watching from the locker room suite backstage. Jey takes the mic and announces that The Bloodline is here. Jimmy wonders why The Street Profits would want to put their nose in their business. Maybe they want to make a name? They go on about how The Profits disrespected The Head of The Table and The Bloodline. They say if The Profits want to prove themselves, do it against The Usos because we are the ones. They drop the mics and out next comes The Street Profits, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, as Greg Hamilton does the introductions.

The Profits cut promos on the way to the ring and taunt the champs. They want the smoke. The bell rings and Dawkins starts off with Jimmy. They lock up and Jimmy drops Dawkins with a shoulder. The Usos play to the crowd for some boos. Uso turns around to a big dropkick. Dawkins with a leaping corkscrew elbow in the corner. Ford comes in and dropkicks Jimmy, then dropkicks Jey as he runs in. Ford shows off for a pop.

Ford looks to kick from the apron but The Usos avoid it and brag about being smart. Ford leaps from the apron with a crossbody as The Usos turn around but they catch him in mid-air, then launch him into the barrier. We go to commercial with Ford down at ringside as The Usos talk trash.

Back from the break and Jey stops Ford from tagging. Ford counters and nails an enziguri. Dawkins rallies on the apron for a tag. Jimmy tags in and knocks Dawkins off the apron, then launches Ford into the corner. Jimmy charges but runs into the ring post as Ford moves out of the way. Dawkins and Jey tag in at the same time. Dawkins unloads but Jey levels him with a 2 count. Jey stomps away and hits the Hip Attack in the corner.

Jimmy tags in and they double team Dawkins, taking him to the top. They climb up for a double suplex but Dawkins fights them off as they waste too much time. Dawkins knocks Jey down first, then Jimmy. Dawkins and Jimmy tangle now but Jimmy nails an enziguri. Dawkins comes back with The Anointment pop-up powerbomb. Ford is legal as he follows up with the big top rope splash but Jey breaks the pin up just in time. Jey sends Ford into the ring post, and again in the opposite corner. The referee calls the match as Jey is not legal and he keeps the chaos going.

Winners by DQ: The Street Profits

– After the bell, The Usos double team Dawkins at ringside and send him into the steel ring steps as fans boo them. Ford runs the ropes and leaps over the top, taking The Usos down at the announce table for a big pop. Cole says Ford may have injured himself on the dive. The Profits stand on top of the announce table now, playing to the crowd and yelling out for a pop. We go backstage to Reigns and Heyman. Reigns tells Heyman to bring him his cousins. We go back to ringside and see The Profits making their exits as The Usos recover.

– Kayla Braxton stops Paul Heyman backstage and asks about everything going on tonight, including Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns. Heyman tells her to enjoy the moment… we suddenly hear Brock Lesnar’s theme music hit. It’s just a ringtone on Heyman’s phone, apparently Lesnar is calling him and he’s embarrassed, or caught off-guard. Heyman ignores the call but Lesnar calls back. Heyman takes the call and stutters around some, noting that he doesn’t have a lot of privacy right now. Heyman then says he will deliver the message, whatever that message is. He goes to speak again but it looks like Lesnar hung up on him. Braxton tells Heyman she is definitely enjoying the moment. Heyman turns around and bumps into what looks like a janitor. It’s Big E. He pulls out his Money In the Bank briefcase and laughs, taunting Heyman.

– We go back to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch to a pop. They air a video package showing what happened last week in the women’s division segment, and how Bianca Belair won a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match over Carmella, Zelina Vega and Liv Morgan to become the new #1 contender. Becky stands tall in the ring now as we go back to commercial

