Impact rating/viewership for this week

Thursday’s new edition of Impact Wrestling drew 126,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 28.57% from last week’s 98,000 viewers, which was the second-lowest audience of the year.

Thursday’s episode drew a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 33.33% from last week’s 0.03 key demo rating.

This week’s Impact ranked #129 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo. Last week’s show did not make the Cable Top 150 but the show before that ranked #122. This week’s Impact ranked #139 for the night on cable in viewership. Last week’s show did not rank, but the episode before that ranked #133 in viewership for the night.

Last night’s Impact viewership was tied with the August 19 episode but up from what the show has been doing this summer. They key demo rating was in line with recent episodes. Viewership was up 28.57% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 33.33% from last week.

Impact viewership for Thursday was up 23.5% from the same week in 2020, but the 2020 episode was the all-time low for Impact with 78,000 viewers as they went head-to-head with WWE NXT.

Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.27 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Tucker Carlson Tonight also topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.317 million viewers.

The college football game on FOX topped the night in the 18-49 demographic and in viewership for network TV with a 1.71 rating, and 6.295 million viewers.

Thursday’s taped Impact featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Josh Alexander’s X-Division Title Open Challenge, The Influence (Madison Rayne, Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb) vs. Taylor Wilde, Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering, Rohit Raju and Shera vs. Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green, The Decay vs. Fallah Bahh and No Way, plus Ace Austin vs. Tommy Dreamer, which was the main event.

Below is our updated 2021 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 148,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 12 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 147,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 26 Episode: 186,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 2 Episode: 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 153,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 197,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-No Surrender episode)

February 23 Episode: 170,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 134,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 144,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 16 Episode: 146,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Sacrifice episode)

March 23 Episode: 116,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 148,512 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (final Tuesday night episode)

April 8 Episode: 168,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first Thursday night episode)

April 15 Episode: 132,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hardcore Justice episode)

April 22 Episode: 145,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 120,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Rebellion episode)

May 6 Episode: 123,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 112,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Under Siege episode)

May 27 Episode: 140,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 143,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 124,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 17 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Against All Odds episode)

June 24 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 69,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 8 Episode: 120,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 15 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 22 Episode: 104,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Slammiversary episode)

July 29 Episode: 113,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 103,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Homecoming episode)

August 12 Episode: 122,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 19 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 26 Episode: 98,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 2 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2020 Total: 8.010 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode