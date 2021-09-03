Booker T: “I don’t give a damn about Karrion Kross”

During the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former five time world champion Booker T weighs in on new main roster star Karrion Kross, and how the absence of his valet Scarlett is not doing Kross any favors with getting over. Highlightscan be read below.

Doesn’t think WWE should change anything that works, adding that he is a big fan of Scarlett:

“My consensus would be until it’s not working, we keep everything just like it is. That’s me right there. I can’t tell you man why things are done [in WWE] a certain way, I just don’t know. I like the Karrion Kross character, I like the Scarlett entrance man because it was so hot. This woman here, I’m tuning in. I don’t give a damn about Karrion Kross, I just want to see her. That for me is something that works.”

Compares his run as King Booker and being accompanied by Queen Sharmell:

“King Booker would not have been King Booker without the lovely Queen Sharmell. Then when they gave me King Court, Regal and Finlay, man that was such an awesome deal. To have the Trumpeters, it was like so much fun, so royal, so majestic. There again, the Karrion Kross thing with Scarlett. I would not have been a great King without all the surroundings, especially my lovely Queen Sharmell.”