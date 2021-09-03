B. Brian Blair’s Autobiography Available for Preorder

OR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Ian Douglass

Brian Blair’s Autobiography ‘Truth Bee Told’ Available for Preorder on Indiegogo

Truth Bee Told: The Autobiography of B. Brian Blair was made available for preorder on Wednesday of this week. The book is published under the Darkstream imprint of WOHW Publishers.

In the book itself, B. Brian Blair collaborates with coauthor Ian Douglass to fill 472 pages with stories and photos of his recollections from several decades spent in the professional wrestling industry. The book also features forewords from Bret “The Hitman” Hart and Steve “Gator” Keirn, and an afterword from Hulk Hogan.

Through the Indiegogo preorder campaign, fans of Blair will have an opportunity to secure personally autographed copies of the book, along with autographed “Killer Bee” masks and signed masks from Blair’s brief stint as “The Champ” in Mid Atlantic Wrestling.

Although he is most commonly known as a member of the Killer Bees tag team that was very popular in the World Wrestling Federation of the mid 1980s, Blair also enjoyed lengthy runs in Championship Wrestling from Florida, Mid South Wrestling, World Class Championship Wrestling, Central States Wrestling, Georgia Championship Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wresting, the Universal Wrestling Federation, and the International Wrestling Alliance. He also spent the bulk of the decade of the 1990s working for independent wrestling promotions all over the world, including places like Russia, India, Malaysia and the South Pacific. Blair is presently the president and CEO of the Cauliflower Alley Club.

“Professional wrestling provided me with a life that I could only have imagined,” Blair said. “I met the most incredible people, and had the most unbelievable time. I hope wrestling fans enjoy reading about the exploits of my career even half as much as I enjoyed living them out.”

Ian Douglass, the coauthor for Blair’s new autobiography, who also contributed to the autobiographies of Dan Severn, Dylan “Hornswoggle” Postl and Michael “Buggsy McGraw” Davis, explained what he enjoyed most about working on Blair’s book.

“I learned an unfathomable amount about wrestling history simply by working with Brian on this book,” explained Douglass. “Our deep dive into the development and reach of the International Wrestling Alliance was fascinating, and I was blown away by how much time Brian spent wrestling overseas. On top of all of that, Brian’s book contains many of the funniest behind-the-scenes rib stories I have ever heard.”

