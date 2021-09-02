Update on NXT changes

The WWE NXT brand will still be “very much in the hands” of Triple H and his team, despite the upcoming revamp that will reportedly see WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon produce the show with Executive Producer & Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard.

As noted, it was reported on Wednesday that McMahon and Prichard will be producing the NXT brand when live shows resume later this month, with the September 14 episode. It was said that McMahon and Prichard will be behind the big decisions for the NXT brand, but not the smaller ones. They will also be responsible for marketing, promotion and direction of the NXT brand. It was also said that NXT will be like “the old NXT” moving forward, which appears to be a reference to how the brand was at its peak, around 2015-2018 or so. You can click here for that report.

In an update, @Wrestlevotes reports that their sources say the day-to-day operation of NXT won’t be changing drastically, and that it’s still very much in the hands of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, William Regal, Matt Bloom and others.

It was also noted that the look of the weekly NXT TV produce will have a “Vince & Co.” stamp on it.

Furthermore, it was reported today on Wrestling Observer Radio the revamp will mean at least some loss of power for Triple H.

The news of McMahon and Prichard producing the weekly NXT show led to “#RIPNXT” trending worldwide on Twitter over the last 24 hours.

