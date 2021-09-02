Trailer for the Netflix movie Red Notice with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

The full trailer for the Dwayne Johnson upcoming Netflix movie Red Notice was unleashed today by the streaming giant.

Red Notice, which is most expensive movie Netflix has ever made with a budget of nearly $200 million, features Johnson as FBI agent John Hartley who hunts two rival criminals around the world after they are put on the red notice.

The Netflix synopsis for the movie reads, “An Interpol-issued red notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler and two rival criminals, there’s no telling what will happen.”

Joining The Rock are Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in the leading roles. The movie is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber and features music by Steve Jablonsky, the man behind the music of the Transformers movie.

Red Notice comes out worldwide on November 12, 2021 and you can see the trailer below.