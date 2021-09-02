Tony Nese’s First Match Since His WWE Release Announced

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

— The first appearance for a recently released WWE star has been announced and will come in the state of Florida this September. Tony Nese, whose non-compete allows him to wrestle again as of Saturday September 25th, will in fact be wrestling that same day in Pompano Beach, Florida for Daily Wrestling.

His opponent for the contest will be the Mexican high-flyer Dragon Bane, whose brother H D Canis Lupus also appears on the same event alongside the likes of fellow former WWE alumni Michael Tarver & Drake Wuertz, as well as wrestlers who have appeared recently on AEW such as Cezar Bononi, Leila Grey and Sahara Seven.

— Tickets for the event, which is being held at the CCW Arena in Pompano Beach, as well as the full address can be found by going to http://www.dailywresTIX.com.