Tony Khan confirms Dark tapings moving to Universal Studios

The YouTube shows Dark and Dark: Elevation are officially moving to a studio, Universal Studios to be exact.

AEW President Tony Khan announced during a media call today that both shows will be taped in front of a studio audience for most of the weeks throughout the year, confirming an earlier report.

There will be occasions however where AEW will tape Dark and Dark: Elevation on the road depending on the schedule with live events. It’s believed that when Rampage is a standalone taping, then AEW would do the Dark tapings in the arenas that week. For the time being, they will keep the Elevation tapings before Dynamite.

No start date has been given but the change is expected to occur soon. Moving the Dark tapings to a studio would lighten the load on Wednesdays where AEW now has to tape Rampage as well after Dynamite.

Several weeks worth of tapings will be held at one go at Universal Studios so the AEW crew doesn’t have to be there every week as well.