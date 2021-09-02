Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark

AEW taped matches for next week’s AEW Dark before Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results from the show below, per PWInsider:

*Bear Country def. Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon. Bear Country was attacked by Avalon and Nemeth after the bout.

*Emi Sakura def. an unnamed opponent.

*Lance Archer def. an unnamed opponent.

*Kiera Hogan def. an opponent.

*John Silver and 10 def. two opponents.

* Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero) def. an unnamed opponent

*Anthony Bowens def. Griff Garrison. Max Caster returned and assisted Bowens. Brian Pillman Jr. made the save.

*Red Velvet def. an unnamed opponent.