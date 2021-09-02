Police and EMTs dispatched to house of former WCW and TNA star Daffney

Former WCW and TNA wrestler Daffney trended on Twitter during the night after she went live on Instagram and fans were concerned about her well-being when she sounded suicidal in the disturbing video.

The 46-year-old, whose real name is Shannon Spruill, did not look okay at all during the live feed and wrestling fans and several of her former colleagues rallied to get her location so emergency services could assist her. Indie wrestler April Hunter wrote that she got in touch with a friend of hers and there are police outside her apartment trying to get in. EMTs were also dispatched to the location.

Mick Foley, who also urged his followers to reach out to her if they know her, said that attempts to reach her on the phone went straight to voicemail.

Daffney wrestled for WCW between 1999 and 2001 and then joined TNA in 2008 until 2011.