NXT releases expected
It’s believed that some longtime WWE NXT Superstars may be released soon with the revamp coming to the brand.
As noted, it was revealed this week that Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard will be producing NXT as a part of the revamp coming later this month. You can click here for details from that report.
In an update, word via Wrestling Observer Radio is that part of the changes will apparently involve the release of some top talents who have been with the brand for a while.
It was noted that there are names on the chopping block, and ones being discussed for cuts are a lot of the wrestlers who have been there for a long time.
Stay tuned for more.
Well, I guess HHH can’t save Joe this time. Before anyone says he’s safe because he just resigned, remember WWE got rid of Gallows and Anderson after saying they’d have a job for life.
Joe is a talent scout who works closely with Vince.
But God I sure hope they don’t get rid of guys who have been there years and haven’t been brought to the main roster. Because God forbid they cut guys who aren’t ever gonna make it to the major leagues.
@Jon–If that’s the case, why was he let go in April?