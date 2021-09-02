Impact Wrestling Report, 9/2/21

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from Impact Wrestling. Coverage will begin at 8pm.

Christian Cage knocked off Brian Myers at Emergence. Next for the Impact World Champion will be Ace Austin and Tommy Dreamer (if Dreamer can beat Ace Austin tonight.) The set up for the three way dance was put in place last week. The continuation of that story was highlighted in the intro package. We will find out tonight if Tommy joins the title match.

Match 1. Taylor Wilde, Jordynne Grace and Rachel Ellering VS Kaleb with a K, Madison Rayne and Tenile Dashwood

Rachel and Kaleb start off for their teams. Rachel takes Kaleb over a few times and is in control until he pulls her down the by the hair. Grace tags in and they hit a double elbow off the ropes for a two count. Grace hits a clothesline, but Rayne knocks her off the top rope as she climbed up. Dashwood and Rayne take turns tagging in and working over Grace. Kaleb tags back in, and Grace begins a comeback. She hits a sunset flip, then tags in Wilde. She rannas Kaleb. Then takes out Dashwood on the apron. She hits a tornado DDT for a two count. Tenile had to make the save. Wilde hits a German and gets the pinfall.

Winners by pinfall. Grace, Wilde and Ellering

A highlight package of Deonna Purrazzo‘s Knockouts title defense win over Melina at NWA Empowerr airs next. They also show Mickie James match and Purrazzo attacking her post match.

Deonna and Matthew Rehwoldt are interviewed backstage next. They make it apparent they are the King and Queen of Impact Wrestling. Mickie James and Trey Miquel are on their radar.

Tommy Dreamer and Christian Cage have chat backstage about his match tonight with Ace Austin. They have a few laughs.

Match 2. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus (with Rosemary and Havok) VS