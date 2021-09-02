Former WCW/TNA star Daffney found dead at age 46

Despite repeated attempts to locate her, help came in a bit late as it was announced that Shannon Spruill, the former WCW and TNA star known as Daffney, has been found dead.

Her mother, Jean, confirmed the news on her Facebook account. “It is with great sadness I have to let you know that my daughter Shannon Spruill…Scream Queen Daff, passed away suddenly last night. Absolutely heartbroken,” she wrote.

The former wrestler went live on Instagram with a very disturbing video, pretty much reading a suicide note and asked that her brain be donated for CTE testing. Fans on social media quickly got her trending and former colleagues tried to reach out to her.

Police and EMTs earlier reached one of her known addresses but they could not locate her for the welfare check.

The heartbreaking video, which we will not be posting, continues to expose the mental health issues some former professional wrestlers are suffering from.

The 46-year-old started her professional wrestling career in 1999 working for WCW as the girlfriend of David Flair, managing both him and Crowbar. Eventually she went on to even wrestle, earning the nick name of scream queen for her loud screams.

After she was released before WCW closed up show, Daffney moved to independent wrestling and eventually landed a gig with TNA Wrestling. She worked for TNA until 2011 and after she left, she filed a workers’ compensation claim against TNA for injuries suffered while wrestling for the promotion. The lawsuit was settled out of court two years later.

Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.