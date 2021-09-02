D-Von Dudley on Flair vs. Jax on Raw

WWE Producer and Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley recently discussed the rough RAW match between RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax on his “Table Talk” podcast. As noted, this week’s RAW saw Jax pick up a non-title win over Flair. The match seemed a bit stiff at times, and led to speculation on Flair and Jax shooting on each other in the ring.

Dudley acknowledged that things got heated in the ring, but dismissed any talk that they got physical backstage after the match.

“A lot of people suspect Nia and Charlotte got into it heavy,” Dudley said. “I even heard some reports that they were beating each other up in the back. Number one, they weren’t beating each other up in the back. Something happened in the ring, they handled it the way they handled it and they got over it. It’s as simple as that. They got over it.

“Were things done in the ring? I think it’s obvious. No dirtsheet writer can put me on blast and go, ‘Well, D-Von said…’ No, everybody saw what happened this past Monday. It got a little rough. It happens. It’s not the first time it happened, but of course, everyone is making a big deal out of it.”

Dudley continued and looked ahead to a rematch between Flair and Jax based on what happened this week.

“I love both those ladies and wish them nothing but the best,” Dudley continued. “If they have another built up match, you best believe people are going to be watching. That’s one of the great things about what happened on Monday.

“When these two do get a rematch, people will be watching that and will want to see every little thing. I guarantee people will be nitpicking and watching every single move. The two ladies had a misunderstanding, they solved it, and now we move on.”

It’s believed that Flair will defend the title against Jax in the near future.

(H/T to Sportskeeda for the quote)