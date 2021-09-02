CM Punk on Daniel Bryan/AEW

CM Punk says he would like to wrestle Daniel Bryan soon.

Punk recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post to promote Sunday’s ring return against Darby Allin at the AEW All Out pay-per-view. Punk, who recently teased Bryan coming to AEW during his Dynamite debut promo, was asked about what AEW potentially adding he and Bryan in a short amount of time would signal.

“That’s somebody that I look at and I go, man wrestling him was always fun,” Punk said. “It was never a headache and God I would like to do that again. I would like to do that again soon. It’s a big deal.

“The guy was in the WrestleMania main event. He’s freshly removed from television. He’s a big deal. He’s a very, very big deal and I think that signals to pro wrestling fans that this is the place to be. This is what I want to watch.”

Punk and Bryan had several tag team and singles matches while together in WWE. Their last TV match came at the 2012 Money In the Bank pay-per-view, where Punk defeated Bryan in a No DQ match to retain the WWE Title with AJ Lee as special referee.

Bryan is rumored to make his AEW debut at Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view, but that has not been confirmed.

