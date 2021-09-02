Britt Baker Signs New Multi-Year AEW Deal
Britt Baker is staying All Elite for the foreseeable future.
The AEW Women’s Champion had been teasing that she would make a big free agent announcement on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. After a few teases, she noted that she has signed a long-term contract with the promotion.
.@RealBrittBaker ain't going anywhere for a long time!#AEWDynamite is available on #AEWPLUS.
— FITE (@FiteTV) September 2, 2021