Britt Baker Signs New Multi-Year AEW Deal

Sep 2, 2021 - by James Walsh

Britt Baker is staying All Elite for the foreseeable future.

The AEW Women’s Champion had been teasing that she would make a big free agent announcement on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. After a few teases, she noted that she has signed a long-term contract with the promotion.

