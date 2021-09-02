Brandi Rhodes reveals fight with postpartum depression and anxiety

AEW’s Chief Brand Officer and brand new mom Brandi Rhodes revealed in an interview with Us Magazine that she’s suffering from postpartum depression and anxiety, two months after giving birth to her baby daughter.

Rhodes said she was surprised she’s especially suffering from anxiety as being super busy she thought she wouldn’t have time for emotions but she described how terrifying the feeling is of this mental health issue.

“I tried to fight it or tell myself, ‘Hey, this isn’t real stuff happening, calm down,’ and recently, I finally just gave in and said, ‘You know what? I have postpartum depression for sure,’” Brandi explained.

Cody and Brandi Rhodes will be the subjects of a new reality TV show from WarnerMedia which will debut on September 29. Titled Rhodes to the Top, cameras will follow the power couple as they juggle their wrestling and personal life while waiting for their new arrival.

You can check out the full interview at UsMagazine.com.