Brandi Rhodes Launching “Whao Baby” Wine

— New Wine from Washington State Available on Sept. 1 —

Walla Walla, WA, (Sept. 1, 2021) – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Chief Brand Officer, Wrestler and

new mom Brandi Rhodes added a new title to her impressive repertoire – winemaker. Whoa

Baby!, a badass rosé from Washington State, is a collaboration between Rhodes and Nocking

Point Wines, and is available for purchase starting today.

The wine launches in time for the premiere of Rhodes to the Top, a new reality series on TNT that

documents her life with husband and fellow AEW star Cody Rhodes as they navigate their

growing family while helping to build AEW’s global wrestling empire. This is not the first

collaboration between a Rhodes and Nocking Point Wines. In 2017, Cody Rhodes created two

wines that sold out instantaneously, “The American Dream” and “The American Nightmare.”

Since its inception in 2012, Nocking Point has collaborated with some of the world’s biggest TV

and film actors, major sports phenoms, top-tier recording artists, and foremost organizations.

However, Brandi Rhodes is taking this wine creation to a whole new level by including the tasting

process on an episode of Rhodes to the Top. Unable to taste the wine herself, viewers will watch

as a pregnant Rhodes navigates the process with help from some familiar reinforcements.

Rhodes to the Top premieres Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 10 p.m. ET on TNT immediately following

AEW: Dynamite.

“It has been a dream of mine to create a wine for a very long time,” said Brandi Rhodes, Chief

Brand Officer of AEW. “Fans of my YouTube show Shot of Brandi have been anticipating it, and

now that I’m returning from having a baby, this seemed like the perfect time. I’m looking

forward to people toasting all of their accomplishments, large or small, with ‘Whoa Baby!’ It’s

the ultimate celebratory rosé!”

“Brandi is someone we’ve wanted to collaborate with for a long time now, and finally the timing

lined up,” said Nocking Point Wines co-founder, Stephen Amell. “Everyone knows how much I

love wrestling, and Brandi is a woman who can truly do it all. I’m excited to watch her and Cody

navigate newfound parenthood and AEW with a glass of Whoa Baby! in hand – and to be honest,

I’ll probably also pour some while watching Heels.”

Whoa Baby! is available to members of Nocking Point Wines Monthly Wine Club and also sold in

the online shop for $24 per bottle.

About Nocking Point Wines:

Founded in Walla Walla, Washington, by Andrew Harding and Stephen Amell, Nocking Point produces

exclusive, ultra-premium wines with unique stories behind each one. Often curated by celebrities,

influencers and major organizations, Nocking Point wines are delivered to a rapidly-growing community of

hundreds of thousands of loyal brand followers, young trendsetters, wine lovers, and fans of pop culture.

Nocking Point is driven to radically change the perception of millennials—the largest wine-drinking

generation in the U.S.—who may feel disconnected or misrepresented by the premium wine industry.

Every Nocking Point release has a story, a purpose, a uniqueness, and elicits a consumer connection like

no other wine available today. To learn more, visit www.nockingpointwines.com. Connect with Nocking

Point on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Brandi Rhodes:

Brandi Rhodes serves as AEW’s Chief Brand Officer, where she oversees partnerships, community

outreach, branding and PR. Brandi is also the first Black woman to hold an executive position in a

professional wrestling company. Brandi began her career in professional wrestling as a Ring Announcer.

This was a natural fit for the University of Michigan graduate, who leveraged her strong background in TV

news and journalism to excel in an announcer role. However, as the wife of AEW star Cody Rhodes and

daughter-in-law of the legendary Dusty Rhodes, Brandi always longed to compete in the ring. Brandi has

wrestled and performed for every major wrestling organization in the world. Prior to that, Brandi was a

competitive figure skater for 17 years.

Brandi stars in the upcoming unscripted series, Rhodes To The Top, with her husband Cody. The series will

premiere on TNT on Sept. 29, following AEW’s flagship show Dynamite.