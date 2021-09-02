Andrade vs PAC at All Out 2021 canceled due to travel issues

The advertised match between Andrade El Idolo and PAC at this Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view has been canceled and will be rescheduled for a later date.

The announcement came from AEW President Tony Khan who used Twitter to explain that due to travel issues, the match had to be taken off the card. Khan did not elaborate on the situation but it looks like it’s something that had to do with PAC returning to the United States.

Khan added that the match will take place on AEW Rampage in the near future instead.

Reacting to the news, Andrade wrote that he just wasted his time. “It’s like in boxing, when they don’t make weight, the fighter has to be fined a sum of money Or is he just not ready to face me and he wants more time,” the former NXT champion wrote.

With the cancellation of this match, the Casino Battle Royale has now moved to the main card instead.