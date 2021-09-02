AEW moves women’s Casino Battle Royale match to main PPV card

More women were added to the Casino Battle Royale for this Sunday as the number edges closer to the final 21 participants.

Added recently are Abadon, Anna Jay, Jamie Hayter, KyLinn King, Leyla Hirsch, and Rebel. They join Big Swole, Diamante, Emi Sakura, Hikaru Shida, Jade Cargill, Julia Hart, Kiera Hogan, Nyla Rose, Penelope Ford, Red Velvet, Tay Conti, The Bunny, Thunder Rosa for the match, leaving just two empty spots, one of which will most likely be a surprise entrant.

The match, originally scheduled to be in the Buy-In pre-show, has been moved to the main pay-per-view card after Andrade el Idolo vs PAC was canceled.