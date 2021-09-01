WarnerMedia markets All Out as “digital exclusive” for B/R

The All Out pay-per-view this Sunday will stream exclusively on the B/R app, website, and connected devices with WarnerMedia announcing that this will be a “digital exclusive” for Bleacher Report and will cost $49.99 for those in the United States.

The B/R app is available for iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, and Xbox. You can pre-order the show now but Fire TV will accept pre-orders on Friday.

The B/R app, which replaced B/R Live, will also allow users to comment on matches in real-time with other users. Bleacher Report is also owned by WarnerMedia and AEW pay-per-views were previously available on B/R Live as well.

Fans outside the United States can order the show through FITE TV.