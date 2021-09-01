Notes on Lance Storm and Candi Devine

– From SlamWrestling.net/Chris Bergstrom …

“Women’s wrestling great Candi Divine (age 62) had a seizure and her lung collapsed, and is currently in Summit Medical Center-Hermitage in Tennessee. According to her friend Chris Monaco, “She was in good spirits and asked for prayers.”

Lance Storm Guests For CWE In Med Hat & Calgary Sept 8 & 9.

If we can be serious for a minute… CWE has a major announcement to make!

Canadian Wrestling’s Elite returns to the province of Alberta in the month of September for two stops on CWE’s School Is Back In Session Tour and both events will feature a very special guest making a very special appearance both nights!

CWE returns to Medicine Hat, Alberta on Wednesday, September 8th and Calgary on Thursday, September 9th and both events will feature a special guest appearance from Canadian wrestling legend Lance Storm!

The former WWF Intercontinental Champion Lance Storm will be in attendance on both nights with his order of business bringing him to Canadian Wrestling’s Elite yet to be revealed but management has ensured it will be very soon.

This exciting announcement marks the first time since February 2020 that a CWE event has featured a WWE Alumni as a featured guest & headliner due to the pandemic and what management is hopeful is the beginning of unique star attractions that CWE has built a reputation on hosting returning to CWE more regularly in the future.

See the WWF/WCW/ECW Alumni Lance Storm live on the following nights,

Sept 8- Medicine Hat, AB

Sept 9- Calgary, AB

For full tour information visit www.cwecanada.ca