Josh Alexander now a full-time pro wrestler after 15 years

Impact Wrestling X Division Champion Josh Alexander has declared that he is now officially a professional wrestler.

Alexander took to Twitter today and issued a statement on how he no longer has to work as a construction insulator. The Walking Weapon, who has been married to indie wrestler Jade Chung since 2016 with two kids, thanked his supporters, and the companies who have given him opportunities.

“I’ve dreamt of this day for longer than I can remember,” Alexander wrote. “A day when I don’t need to wake up at 3am to workout before heading to the job site. A day when I don’t rush from my red eye home to a shift. A day where I can finally have time to truly dedicate myself to this business that I love.

“It’s a stressful thought running around without that security blanket of guaranteed income. But risks often produce the biggest rewards. I’ve often wondered what I’d be able to do as a wrestler when I don’t have to work 40+ hours a week on top of the training & travel. It’s a scary thought. I guess now we will finally get to find out.”

He continued, “None of this is possible without the support of the fans. Without ImpactWrestling giving me countless opportunities to show I’m a world class wrestler. Without all the independent promotions that book me & give me time to grow my brand & do what I love. I can’t thank all of you enough. I’ll continue to show my gratitude by giving everything I have everytime I step in a ring, no matter where or for whom. [folded hands emoji] [heart emoji] [fist emoji]”

Alexander included a photo of his construction gear. He captioned the post with, “It took 15yrs but I’m finally a Professional Wrestler.”

Alexander debuted with Impact back in 2018 and signed a three-year deal in February 2019. As The North, he and current AEW star Ethan Page were the Impact Tag Team of the Year in 2019 and 2020. They held the Impact World Tag Team Titles twice, including their 380-day reign from July 2019 – July 2020, which is the longest reign in the history of the promotion. After Page left Impact, Alexander returned to singles competition earlier this year and won the X Division Title at Rebellion in April, by defeating TJP and former champion Ace Austin in a Triple Threat.

Alexander will be in action on this Thursday’s Impact to issue an Open Challenge to any former X Division Champion. That same night he will challenge AAW Pro Heavyweight Champion Fred Yehi at AAW’s Destination Chicago event on FITE TV, and then he will make his NJPW Strong return against Daniel Garcia on Friday’s BBQ Brawl episode.

You can see Alexander’s related tweets below:

It took 15yrs but I’m finally a Professional Wrestler. pic.twitter.com/fr7Xpg2Mon — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) September 1, 2021

Hope you’re well dude. Thanks ✌️ — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) September 1, 2021

Everyone was looking for a reaction tweet from me (RE: my husband’s tweet) What better way to celebrate than to bring my @Walking_Weapon on for a watch-along TONIGHT! Join US! 830pm ESThttps://t.co/hMn1z0aMPK *details below! — Jade Chung (@JadeChung11) September 1, 2021

In the past 2hrs I was announced for 3 things. 1) An @AAWPro heavyweight title match this Thursday vs. @fredyehi

2) my @njpwglobal Strong return vs. @GarciaWrestling Friday

3) The return of Team Canada with an upgrade 2021 has been wild. ✊🏼🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/CcY638QsBh — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) August 31, 2021