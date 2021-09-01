Guest change for next Broken Skull Sessions episode

The Broken Skull Sessions episode with John Cena will no longer air on Peacock and the WWE Network later this month.

As noted, it was previously revealed that WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin would sit down with Cena for the next Broken Skull Sessions episode, to air on Sunday, September 26 with the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

In an update, the episode with Cena and Austin will no longer air on Extreme Rules Sunday, according to PWInsider. An episode with Austin interviewing Seth Rollins will premiere that day instead.

There is no word on why the Cena episode was nixed, or if it will air at a later date.

Stay tuned for updates.