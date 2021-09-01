Former WCW/TNA personality Daffney Unger posts distributing video on social media

If anyone out there has any means of contacting Daffney in person as cell phone calls go straight to voicemail, please go over and check on her immediately. The former WCW and TNA star posted a very disturbing instagram video.

In the video, Daffney reminds people that her brain goes to Boston. Boston is where Chris Nowinsky’s CTE research group the Sports Legacy Institute is located.

Close friends Francine, Mick Foley, and more are asking for help while Fightful has confirmed that emergency services have been contacted to check on her.

If you or someone else is suffering please know you’re not alone. Talk to someone or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.

If anyone has a way of reaching Daffney Unger, or knows her address, please help out. She’s in a bad personal place and is threatening to harm herself. My phone call went straight to voicemail. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 2, 2021

Been Trying to text / call Daffney non stop – her vm is full, I do not know her address if anyone does please call the police — 🍷“Crowbar” (for the moment)🍷 (@wcwcrowbar) September 2, 2021

For those concerned about Daffney, emergency services have been contacted and sent to her most recent known address — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 2, 2021

Daffney, I love you! 💙 — Leva Bates (@wrestlingleva) September 2, 2021

We don’t always know what others may be going through behind closed doors. So many are fighting battles that we know nothing about. I am sending love and positive energy to @screamqueendaff tonight💜 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) September 2, 2021