Former WCW/TNA personality Daffney Unger posts distributing video on social media

Sep 1, 2021 - by James Walsh

If anyone out there has any means of contacting Daffney in person as cell phone calls go straight to voicemail, please go over and check on her immediately. The former WCW and TNA star posted a very disturbing instagram video.

In the video, Daffney reminds people that her brain goes to Boston. Boston is where Chris Nowinsky’s CTE research group the Sports Legacy Institute is located.

Close friends Francine, Mick Foley, and more are asking for help while Fightful has confirmed that emergency services have been contacted to check on her.

If you or someone else is suffering please know you’re not alone. Talk to someone or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.

