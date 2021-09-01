9/1/21 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Hoffman Estates, Illinois for the 100th episode of Dynamite.

—

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (w/Tully Blanchard) vs. Santana and Ortiz

Santana and Harwood start the match. Harwood takes Santana to the mat, but neither man gains the advantage and they stand at a stalemate. Harwood gives Wheeler and hug and locks up with Santana. Again, neither man gets the advantage. They exchange chops and Santana applies a side headlock. Harwood sends him off the ropes, but Santana drops him with a shoulder tackle. Both men go for hip tosses, but counter and their partners get in the ring. All four men brawl, and Santana and Ortiz send FTR to the floor. Santana and Ortiz take out FTR with dives, and then Ortiz dropkicks them into the barricade. Santana uses Ortiz’s back a springboard and flips onto FTR against the barricade. Santana gets Harwood in the ring and tags in Ortiz. Ortiz drops Harwood to the mat, but Harwood comes back with a scoop slam. Wheeler tags in, but Ortiz knocks him down on the apron. Ortiz drops Harwood with a clothesline, but Wheeler sends him shoulder-first into the ring post a few times. Wheeler wraps Ortiz’s arm around the turnbuckle post and then drops him to the mat. Wheeler goes for the cover, but Ortiz kicks out.

Harwood tags in and keeps Ortiz grounded. Harwood stomps on Ortiz’s arm and applies an overhead hammer-lock. Wheeler rips a turnbuckle pad off as Harwood sends Ortiz to his corner. Harwood wraps Ortiz’s arm around the exposed turnbuckle, but Ortiz comes back with a right hand and a leg lariat. Wheeler tags in, but Ortiz delivers a shot to his injured arm and drops him with a clothesline. Harwood and Santana tag in, and Santana drops FTR with back elbows and clotheslines. Santana uses Harwood to drop Wheeler with a DDT, and then delivers the Three Amigos to Harwood. Santana goes up top and hits the frog splash. Santana goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. Ortiz tags in, and he and Santana drop Harwood with a double back-suplex. Ortiz drops Harwood with an assisted cutter and goes for the cover, but Wheeler breaks it up. Wheeler drops Santana on the outside and Ortiz rolls Harwood up. Harwood kicks Ortiz into the ropes and Wheeler delivers an elbow strike. Harwood drops Ortiz with a Brain Buster and goes for the cover, but Ortiz kicks out.

Wheeler tags in and FTR go for a double suplex, but Santana spears Harwood. Ortiz rolls Wheeler up, but Wheeler kicks out. Santana tags in and he and Ortiz drop Wheeler with a double flapjack. Santana goes for the cover, but Wheeler kicks out. Ortiz tags back in and Santana goes up top, but Harwood shoves him to the floor. Wheeler drops Ortiz with a Gory Bomb and goes for the cover, but Ortiz kicks out. Harwood tags in and places Ortiz up top. Wheeler tags back in and goes to the corner. Harwood suplexes Ortiz to the mat and Wheeler springboards off of Santana’s back. Ortiz moves, but FTR come back and drop Ortiz with the Big Rig. Wheeler goes for the cover, but Santana dives from the top and sends Harwood into the pile. Ortiz sends Wheeler to the corner and Santana tags in. Santana drops Wheeler with a cutter, Ortiz follows with the Lung Blower, and Santana delivers a thrust kick. Santana and Ortiz deliver a double flapjack and Santana gets the pin fall.

Winners: Santana and Ortiz

—

2point0 and Daniel Garcia cut a promo. Matt Lee says Darby Allin has CM Punk on his mind, but he better not look past Garcia. Jeff Parker says everyone is excited for Allin vs. Punk, but Garcia is going to be the guy to take that match away. Garcia says he will break Allin and make sure he doesn’t make it to All Out.

—

CM Punk makes his way to the ring. Punk says he knows this won’t last forever, so he is going to enjoy it while it lasts. He says this could be it for him on Sunday. He says he hasn’t wrestled in seven years, and he’s nervous and maybe even scared. Punk says he is going to make a promise that every time he laces his boots and walks down the aisle, but before he can finish, he is interrupted by an attack from Daniel Garcia and 2point0. They beat down Punk, but Darby Allin and Sting come to the ring. They starting brawling on the floor and then get into the ring. All six men brawl, and Allin, Punk, and Sting get the upper hand. Allin his the Coffin Drop on Garcia, Sting drops Lee with the Scorpion Death Drop, and Punk delivers the GTS to Parker. Allin and Punk get face-to-face and Sting gets a microphone. Before he can talk, Punk tosses Parker out of the ring. Sting says he always wanted to share a ring with Punk, and says he respects him. Sting says their paths never crossed until now. Sting says it felt good to see the GTS and a Coffin Drop right before his eyes, and it felt good to deliver a Scorpion Death Drop. Sting says none of them want anything to get in the way of the match this Sunday, and that includes him. Sting says Allin and Punk are both ready and says it will be showtime when Allin and Punk collide at All Out. Sting gives Allin a fist bump and leaves the ring, and then Allin and Punk get face-to-face again. Allin leaves the ring as they continue to stare each other down.

—

A video package for the feud between Kenny Omega and Christian Cage airs.

—

Tony Schiavone sits down with MJF. Schiavone calls MJF one of the must disgusting individuals he knows and says this is uncomfortable for him. MJF says Chris Jericho has consistently evolved for four decades to stay on top, and will be etched into the Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling. MJF says by the time his career is done, he will be taking Jericho’s place. MJF compares to Jericho sticking around too long to Muhammad Ali doing the same. MJF calls Jericho an addict and says he needs and craves the spotlight. MJF says he has taken the spotlight from Jericho three times, and Jericho is doing whatever it takes to get it back, including putting his career on the line. MJF says he is going to have the privilege of ending Jericho’s career at All Out.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Jack Evans vs. Orange Cassidy

Matt Hardy attacks Cassidy before the match and is ejected by Bryce Remsberg. The bell rings, and Evans delivers a spin kick to Cassidy’s head. Evans delivers shots on the mat, and then delivers a leg lariat after sending Cassidy off the ropes. Evans delivers a snap suplex and delivers right hands to Cassidy. Evans kicks Cassidy in the chest and sends him to the corner. Evans charges, but Cassidy sends him to the floor. Evans comes back in, but Cassidy drops him with a spinning DDT. Cassidy goes for the cover, but Evans kicks out. Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch, but Evans rolls to the floor. Cassidy takes Evans out with a dive and gets him back into the ring. Cassidy drops Evans with a cross-body and follows with a Michinoku Driver. Cassidy goes for the cover, but Evans kicks out. Cassidy delivers his devastating kicks to Evans’ back and they exchange standing switches. Cassidy delivers a shot to Evans in the corner and goes up top, but Evans cuts him off. Evans goes for a suplex, but Cassidy delivers body shots as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, and Cassidy won the match during the commercial with a roll-up.

Winner: Orange Cassidy

-After the match, Hardy runs back to the ring and attacks Cassidy from behind. Hardy delivers right hands, but Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta run in for the same. The rest of the Hardy Family Office come to the ring and beat down Cassidy, Taylor, and Yuta. They send Wheeler and Yuta to the floor and surround Cassidy, but Jurassic Express rush the ring and make the save.

—

A video package for the feud between Miro and Eddie Kingston airs.

—