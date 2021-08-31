WWE trademarks for women’s tournament, new ring name

It looks like the name of the inaugural WWE Queen of the Ring tournament has been revealed.

WWE filed to trademark “Queen’s Crown Tournament” on August 27. The following use description was included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing:

“Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information”

As we’ve noted, WWE is reportedly scheduled to hold the finals of the 2021 King of the Ring Tournament and the finals of the first-ever Queen of the Ring Tournament at the WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, October 21. It’s believed that the tournaments will begin on the RAW and SmackDown episodes that serve as the lead-in to Crown Jewel in early October.

WWE has not officially announced the QOTR and KOTR tournaments as of this writing, but announcements are expected shortly.

On a related note, a new WWE trademark filing has apparently revealed the ring name for second generation wrestler Cal Bloom.

WWE filed to trademark the “Von Wagoner” name on August 26. Cal’s social media profiles indicate that this is his new ring name. He has changed his name to “Von Wagner” but that appears to be a typo.

The following use description was included with the USPTO filing:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

Bloom defeated Austin Theory in a pre-SmackDown dark match last Friday night. He is the son of former WWE and AWA star Wayne Bloom, known to fans as Beau Beverly of The Beverly Brothers. Cal signed with WWE in March 2019, along with Robert Stone and Malcolm Bivens. He made his in-ring debut that May, and actually wrestled Sheamus on the post-WrestleMania 36 edition of SmackDown on FOX. He also worked RAW Underground in August 2020, losing to Riddick Moss.

Stay tuned for more pro wrestling trademark updates. Below are a few Instagram photos of Bloom, including a throwback photo with his dad and a photo from his football days, plus video from his SmackDown match with Sheamus from 2020: