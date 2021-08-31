WWE Smackdown taping postponed due to hurricane

Aug 31, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

The October 1 WWE SmackDown has been changed due to Hurricane Ida.

The October 1 SmackDown was originally scheduled for the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, but it has been postponed. The new date will be announced soon for next year. All original tickets will be honored for the 2022 date.

The October 1 edition of SmackDown will now take place from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

WWE will be announcing additional ticket information soon.

Stay tuned for updates.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Marti Daniels

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal