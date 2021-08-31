WWE Smackdown taping postponed due to hurricane

The October 1 WWE SmackDown has been changed due to Hurricane Ida.

The October 1 SmackDown was originally scheduled for the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, but it has been postponed. The new date will be announced soon for next year. All original tickets will be honored for the 2022 date.

The October 1 edition of SmackDown will now take place from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

WWE will be announcing additional ticket information soon.

