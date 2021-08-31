Trevor Murdoch on winning the NWA title: “that was a dream come true”

New NWA world’s champion Trevor Murdoch appeared on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio to discuss his marquee win at last night’s NWA 73rd Anniversary pay per view, where Murdoch dethroned the National Treasure, Nick Aldis. Highlights from the interview are below.

What winning the title meant to him:

Last night, that was a dream come true. It could not have gotten any better except if Harley was there with me. I did it. I’m still in shock. I’m just happy that I made and I’m able to stand up and look at people and go, ‘If you work hard enough and don’t give up and don’t take no, at the end of the day, you win.’ I wasn’t going to allow myself to walk out of this business not knowing that I gave everything I had. If I did lose last night, it was because it wasn’t because I wasn’t The Man, it was because it wasn’t me, I wasn’t good enough. I proved to myself and the world that I can step on the grand stage and I can go and I can win. What I do with that moving forward is up to me.

What was going through his head prior to the match:

I was thinking of Harley. I was thinking of Lance Cade. I was talking to Ric. I was thinking that I was about to walk out, where the greats had been, and do my best to create magic. Part of it was, “Trevor, don’t f*** up.’ The other part was to enjoy it and live in the moment. The crowd really turned out. I wanted to prove to the world that, just because I have weight around my belly, doesn’t mean I can’t go out there and go. My favorite line is, don’t let the fat fool you. There is an athlete in this body.

On Ric Flair’s appearance:

I didn’t expect Ric to even come out. I was doing my best to not cry. When I saw Ric, I was fighting back tears. One of the things I remember, I was emotional, and Ric said, ‘You are the champion.’ I popped my head up and that kind of woke me up a little bit, like, ‘I finally did this’ and I was standing in front of the greatest NWA World Champion at the Chase. I couldn’t believe it. I have to go back and watch it because it was a whirlwind of emotions. I’m usually not at a loss for words.