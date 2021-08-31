Tajiri coming to MLW in Philadelphia

Via MLW press release….

One of Japan’s most beloved fighters will return to America as Tajiri makes his MLW debut in Philadelphia on Saturday, October 2 at the 2300 Arena.

🎟 Tickets are available at: www.MLW2300.com.

A menacing middleweight with a history of violence spanning the globe, Yoshihiro Tajiri is as unpredictable as he is dangerous in the squared circle.

Called the “Japanese Buzzsaw” for his ferocious rapid-fire striking and aerial attacks, Tajiri cuts down adversaries with wicked kicks, with the lights often going out for recipients of his trademark roundhouse kick to the head.

Tajiri is considered one of the most accomplished Japanese athletes to storm the North America this century. With accolades including being a former WWE, ECW, CMLL, and IWA Puerto Rico title holder, Tajiri is one of the most accomplished Japanese wrestlers today.

Additionally, Tajiri has won the coveted All Japan Pro Wrestling World Junior Heavyweight Championship twice, including dethroning Ultimo Dragon in 2017 for the belt.

Labeled a sadistic martial artist, Tajiri now looks to make a statement in MLW’s middleweight division and bring gold home to All Japan Pro Wrestling.

See Tajiri LIVE in Philly October 2nd. Get your tickets at MLW2300.com.