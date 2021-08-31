Spoilers: 8/30/21 NWA spoilers from St. Louis, MO

-Patrick Brandmeyer passed along….

MISSOURI

ST. LOUIS-National Wrestling Alliance at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel (TV Taping): Kiera Hogan pinned Skye Blue … El Rudo & Jamie Stanley defeated Rush Freeman & Captain Yuma … Kenzie Paige beat Chelsea Green … T.V. Champion Tyrus (w/ Austin Idol) pinned BLK Jeez (w/ Jordan Clearwater) … Judais (w/ James Mitchell) defeated Jeremiah Plunkett … Kylie Rae beat Tootie Lynn Ramsey … Sal Rinauro & Matthew Mims defeated Slice Boogie & Marshe Rockett … Aron Stevens & J.R. Kratos beat El Rudo & Jamie Stanley … Women’s Tag Team Champion Marti Belle (w/ Allysin Kay) pinned Paola Blaze (w/ Taryn Terrell & Jennacide) … Hawx Aerie (Luke & P.J. Hawx) defeated J.T.G. & Colby Corino … Jennacide beat Women’s Tag Team Champion Allysin Kay … Cowboy James Storm fought Judais (w/ James Mitchell) to a no-contest … Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch & Da Pope won a triple threat match with The End (Odinson & Parrow) and Crimson & Jeremiah Plunkett … Women’s Champion Kamille pinned Tootie Lynn Ramsey in a non-title match … Melina Perez defeated Skye Blue … Nick Aldis & Tim Storm beat National Champion Chris Adonis & Thom Latimer (w/ Kamille)

(08-30-2021)